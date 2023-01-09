Government's focus on citizen-centric policing: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday attended the Rising Day ceremony of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate. Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "My government has always emphasized on citizen-centric and citizen-friendly policing. Police Commissionerate is doing a good job in launching various citizen-centric initiatives like 'Basti Ku Chala', 'Dreams- The De-Addiction Programme."

He said the Senior Citizen Security Cells of the Police Commissionerate are actively trying to reach out and help senior citizens. A dedicated Mobile Application for Senior Citizens grievance redressal will start functioning from Monday. Patnaik further said many police stations have become child friendly and in the coming days, all police stations of the Police Commissionerate will be child friendly.

"I appreciate and congratulate the Police Commissionerate personnel for their dedicated service during COVID Pandemic. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family members of police personnel who have laid down their lives during the pandemic," the Chief Minister said. Patnaik said that he belives that expect the Police Commissionerate will be more vigilant and effective in the areas of crime control, crime detection, law and order management, disaster management, traffic management and anti-narcotics drive, and other areas of security issues.

Patnaik recognized and appreciated the vital role of police in mega events like Make in Odisha Conclave, FIFA Under-17 Girls World Cup and celebrations of various festivals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and said " I expect the same quality of service in the coming Hockey Men's World Cup, 2023." "I am personally monitoring the implementation of 5T in police department and happy to share that I have received very good feedback from visitors to Police Stations. I will be very happy if the experience of visitors to police stations is improved further. I also desire that more technological interventions be introduced to enhance the effectiveness of various policing tasks," Chief Minister said.

He said cyber crime emerged as a big challenge. Patnaik said Police Commissionerate need to improve its capacity to deal with it effectively so that it can become a model for the country. (ANI)

