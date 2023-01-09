Yogi govt to approve Rs 50,000 cr proposals at investors' meet on Jan 10

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - led Uttar Pradesh Government is likely to put its seal of approval on investment proposals worth Rs 50,000 crore at the one-day Lucknow Investors Conference which is to be organised by the District Administration and Indian Industries Association (IIA) of Lucknow on Tuesday at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP). The district administration has already received more than Rs 25,000 crore in investment proposals.

For the successful organisation of the conference, cooperation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and PhD Chambers of Commerce along with MSME Organization and Udyog Bandhu Samiti is being taken. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak will be the Chief Guest at the conference and will apprise investors about the industry-friendly policies of the government as well as the guidelines issued by the Yogi government to solve the problems of the entrepreneurs.

A question and answer session will also be held during the conference. District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that this investor conference is being organised for local investors in the capital on the instructions of CM Yogi.

"The conference has been divided into four sessions, in which detailed information will be given about the policies of the government to be implemented on the ground," the DM said. The DM added that separate nodal officers had been nominated for each session, who will inform the investors about the government's industrial policies. The investors will also be told about the subsidies and the procedures for setting up industries at the event.

According to the sources the conference will begin with a welcome address and presentation of the program outlined by Mohit Suri, Chairman, of IIA, and Ashok Agarwal, President, of IIA followed by a detailed introduction from Finance and Revenue Additional District Magistrate Himanshu Gupta. Gupta will also highlight the government's efforts towards the promotion and expansion of industries. (ANI)

