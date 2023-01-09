Left Menu

SC declines to hear WB plea challenging PIL over teacher recruitment irregularities

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal Government plea questioning the maintainability of the petition in Calcutta High Court relating to illegalities and corruption in the recruitment of Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools of the State on the basis of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2014.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:43 IST
SC declines to hear WB plea challenging PIL over teacher recruitment irregularities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal Government plea questioning the maintainability of the petition in Calcutta High Court relating to illegalities and corruption in the recruitment of Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools of the State on the basis of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2014. A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka refused to grant relief to West Bengal Govt and said, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 136 of the Constitution of India as after recording reasons for maintainability, all that is happened is that only notice has been issued in the matter as yet and it is open for the petitioner-State to defend the case on merits."

"The special leave petition is dismissed," the court said. West Bengal Govt has challenged the maintainability of the petition before the Calcutta High Court, which dismissed their plea. The petitioner West Bengal Government moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta HC order dated July 12 2022.

Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate are separately probing the cases relating to teacher recruitment irregularities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023