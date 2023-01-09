SC declines to hear WB plea challenging PIL over teacher recruitment irregularities

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal Government plea questioning the maintainability of the petition in Calcutta High Court relating to illegalities and corruption in the recruitment of Assistant Teacher in Primary Schools of the State on the basis of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2014. A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka refused to grant relief to West Bengal Govt and said, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 136 of the Constitution of India as after recording reasons for maintainability, all that is happened is that only notice has been issued in the matter as yet and it is open for the petitioner-State to defend the case on merits."

"The special leave petition is dismissed," the court said. West Bengal Govt has challenged the maintainability of the petition before the Calcutta High Court, which dismissed their plea. The petitioner West Bengal Government moved the Supreme Court against the Calcutta HC order dated July 12 2022.

Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate are separately probing the cases relating to teacher recruitment irregularities. (ANI)

