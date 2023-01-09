Left Menu

Belgium agrees with Engie to extend life of two nuclear reactors by 10 years

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 23:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Belgium

Belgium has reached an agreement with French utility Engie to extend the life of two Belgian nuclear reactors by 10 years, the prime minister said on Monday.

"The extension of these two nuclear reactors is crucial to guarantee our energy security," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference after a meeting of key cabinet members.

He added that not all details of the agreement had been finalised.

