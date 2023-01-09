Left Menu

BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Punjab's Tarn Taran

During the initial search of the area, troops recovered 1 Packet of narcotics suspected to be Heroin weighing around 500 grams wrapped in yellow colour Polythene.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Forces (BSF) on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle contraband from Pakistan's side in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab, a BSF statement said. The incident occurred in Village Mehandipur in Punjab.

A senior BSF Officer informed that on January 9 late afternoon amid dense foggy conditions, Border Security Forces heard the sound of something thrown inside our side of fencing in the area falling near Village Mehandipur. 'However, due to the alertness of our troops deployed there, the alleged smugglers managed to escape through the dense fog," the statement said.

During the initial search of the area, troops recovered 1 Packet of narcotics suspected to be Heroin weighing around 500 grams wrapped in yellow colour Polythene, the statement added. On November 29, a hexacopter drone carrying six packets of heroin, weighing 6.68 kg, was recovered in the jurisdiction of Border Outpost (BOP) Harbhajan in Khemkaran, Tarn Taran.

On November 30, a broken quadcopter drone was recovered from the area of village Van Tara Singh in Khalra, Tarn Taran. On December 2, a hexacopter drone carrying five packets of heroin, weighing 5.60 kg, was recovered from the Khemkaran area in Tarn Taran.

On December 4, a quadcopter drone loaded with three packets of heroin, weighing 3.06 kg, was recovered from the area of Border Outpost (BOP) Kalia in Tarn Taran. On December 25, a DJI series USA-made Hi-tech drone, worth Rs 20 lakhs, was recovered along with 10 kg heroin by the Amritsar Rural Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

