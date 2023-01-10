Left Menu

Trinidad receives 16 bids for oil, gas onshore and shallow water blocks

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 00:56 IST
Trinidad receives 16 bids for oil, gas onshore and shallow water blocks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago received a total of 16 bids for exploring and developing oil and natural gas at 8 onshore and shallow water blocks in its most recent bidding round, the country's Energy Ministry said on Monday.

The St. Mary's block received the most bids, out of a total of 11 areas on offer, the Caribbean island's ministry said. The winners of the bidding round are expected to be announced in the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023