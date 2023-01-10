Left Menu

New Zealand breweries see CO2 rationing as shortage hits

New Zealand supplies of carbon dioxide (CO2), used to fizz drinks and in packaging and hospitals, are having to be rationed because of shortages following the closure of the country's only food-grade CO2 production facility. Industrial gas producer BOC said in an email it is prioritising supplies of CO2 to critical medical, safety and water customers and rationing is in place.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 10-01-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 09:35 IST
New Zealand breweries see CO2 rationing as shortage hits
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand supplies of carbon dioxide (CO2), used to fizz drinks and in packaging and hospitals, are having to be rationed because of shortages following the closure of the country's only food-grade CO2 production facility.

Industrial gas producer BOC said in an email it is prioritising supplies of CO2 to critical medical, safety and water customers and rationing is in place. "We are working collaboratively with suppliers, customers and other industry stakeholders to manage the CO2 supply situation," it added.

The rationing is the result of the shut down of a CO2 production facility on west coast of the North Island. Todd Energy, which runs the facility, said in a statement it had to be closed while a plant safety issue was investigated. "The safe operation of the plant is our priority. Unfortunately, that means the plant is temporarily closed while we work through engineering solutions," said Todd Energy chief executive Mark Macfarlane.

Supplies of CO2 were already tight prior to the plant being shut down after the country's other plant closed following the decommissioning of New Zealand's only refinery in April 2022. To try to fill that gap, CO2 imports almost tripled last year, according to Statistics New Zealand data. Dylan Firth, executive director of the Brewers Association said the industry, worth around NZ$2.8 billion ($1.8 billion)annually, had been having to ration for some time. Some smaller brewers had limited stocks of C02 and a number were expecting to have stop production if the supply issues weren't sorted, he said.

Steve Kermode, managing director of contract craft beer brewing company Steam Brewing, said it was and facing soaring costs for imported CO2 that it couldn't pass onto customers and had at times shut down production because of the shortages. "This is an absolute nightmare," he said. Steam Brewing is investing in new technology to capture CO2 produced in the brewing process so it can be reused. However, this will only produce around 25% of the CO2 the company normally uses. ($1 = 1.5708 New Zealand dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023