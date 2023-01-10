Left Menu

1 dead, several injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Narmadapuram

There were around 41 passengers travelling in the bus and the accident reportedly occurred due to dense fog in the area. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 10:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 10:34 IST
1 dead, several injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Narmadapuram
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
One person died and several sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with a truck from behind near Shobhapur village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Tuesday morning, the police said. There were around 41 passengers travelling in the bus and the accident reportedly occurred due to dense fog in the area.

On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. The injured passengers were brought to Sohagpur Hospital by ambulance and other means and they were admitted to different hospitals in the district.

Narmadapuram Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said, "One passenger died on the spot while 12 passengers were admitted to pipariya hospital and six passengers were referred to Narmadapuram District Hospital." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

