Tamil Nadu Assembly adjourns till tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Assembly has been adjourned till Wednesday morning soon after the House adopted a condolence resolution for the demise of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera and other notable personalities. The second day of the Tamil Nadu assembly began today at 10 am.

The Assembly members paid silent tribute for Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera and others. As soon as the Assembly convened for the day, the condolence resolution was adopted by the assembly for notable personalities which includes Tamil scholars K Nedunchezhiyan and Avvai Natarajan, noted film narrator Auroordas, prominent artist and writer Manohar Devadoss, former DMK MP and Vice Chairman, State Minorities Commission Dr Masthan and football legend Pele.

Speaker Appavu announced that the House was adjourned till tomorrow morning. According to the Assembly agenda, tomorrow's assembly will commence by 10 am to debate on the motion to thank the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for delivering his customary address in the Assembly.

The debate will continue for two days that is on January 11 and January 12 and Chief Minister MK Stalin will reply to the debate on January 13. Earlier on Monday, the assembly saw unprecedented scenes when Governor R N Ravi walked out in a rush following the adoption of a resolution moved by Chief Minister Stalin which sought to expunge, from house records, whatever the Governor spoke outside the customary government-prepared address.

Soon after the Governor completed his speech, a resolution to exclude a certain portion of the speech of the Governor was adopted by the Assembly, which prompted the Governor to leave the assembly in a hurry. CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text."

On the issue, Stalin further said, "Since we follow the Dravidian model government and we follow the rules of the assembly. We did not register any protest before he began his speech," he said. Elaborating on the whole issue, the Chief Minister said that the text for the customary address was already approved by the Governor and was given to the MLAs as printed books.

MLAs who were present in the assembly observed that Governor RN Ravi in his address skipped sentences, which contained words like Periyar, Ambedkar, Kalaingar Karunanithi, Kamarajar, Dravidian Model Government, Peaceful Tamil Nadu, Social Justice and self-respect. They also said that Governor Ravi did not read the reference to the 'Dravidian model' that the ruling DMK promotes.

"We will be adding the printed speech only to the assembly minutes rather than partial speech spoken by the governor," Tamil Nadu chief minister said. Earlier, when the Governor started his address, the Assembly witnessed a ruckus over his recent remarks that 'Tamizhagam' rather than 'Tamil Nadu' would be a more appropriate name for the State.

DMK allies, the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) started raising slogans against him and staged a walkout from the assembly. Assembly began with Tamil Anthem at 10.03 am and following that Governor R N Ravi started to deliver his speech.

The state is witnessing a tussle between the ruling DMK regime and the Raj Bhavan over several bills which are pending with the Governor including the one prohibiting online gambling, and wager-based online games of chance of Rummy. In total, 21 Bills are pending with Raj Bhavan as of December 2022. (ANI)

