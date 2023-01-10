Left Menu

BharatPe row: Delhi HC directs Ashneer's lawyer to ask him to 'maintain decorum'

The Delhi High Court on Monday told the counsel for Ashneer Grover to ask him to maintain decorum on social media.

Former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover (File Photo/ANI).
The Delhi High Court on Monday told the counsel for Ashneer Grover to ask him to maintain decorum on social media. The court was hearing the petition moved by Bharat Pe against its former MD Ashneer Grover, his wife, his brother-in-law, and his father-in-law.

Bharat Pe has accused Grover and his family members of running a campaign against the company. On Monday, Justice Naveen Chawla granted a time of three weeks to the defendants to file their reply on the interim application moved by Bharat Pe.

The court on December 8, had issued summons Ashneer Grover and other persons on a plea moved by BharatPe against its former managing Director Grover. The court issued notice in an application moved by Grover and his wife and asked the parties to file their response.

The high court took note of the submission made by Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing on behalf of Bharat Pe that Grover is still making statement against the BharatPe despite filing of the suit. The senior counsel also submitted that Grover has equated the legal profession to prostitution in his book released recently.

After going through the tweets posted by Grover, Justice Chawla said, "The social media has brought down us to this level." "Ask him to maintain decorum," the court told the counsel appearing for Grover.

On the last date of hearing, Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi had referred to tweets made by Grover after his resignation from the organisation. He sought a direction that Grover be restrained from running a vicious campaign against BharatPe.

Rohtagi had argued that to fleece the company, defendants create fictitious vendors from Panipat who were paid 50-60 crores and nothing was purchased. The vendors don't exist. It was also submitted before that Grover did not challenge his resignation and removal of his wife and her brother from the company.

Rohtagi asserted before the court that he wants Grover's assets to be disclosed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

