Left Menu

GoFirst Delhi-bound flight takes off without boarding 50 passengers at Bangalore airport, DGCA seeks report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from GoFirst Airlines on Tuesday after a flight G8 116 scheduled to depart from Bangalore forgot to board around 50 passengers on January 9.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:16 IST
GoFirst Delhi-bound flight takes off without boarding 50 passengers at Bangalore airport, DGCA seeks report
Gofirst Airline . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from GoFirst Airlines on Tuesday after a flight G8 116 scheduled to depart from Bangalore forgot to board around 50 passengers on January 9. While the airline shifted 53 out of the total 55 passengers to some other flight destined for different locations, the other two passengers were refunded.

The passengers were returned their luggage as confirmed by some of the sources. A passenger who expressed her inconvenience through a tweet said, "Most horrifying experience with GoFirst airlines. I boarded the bus for the aircraft at 5:30 AM for a flight that was at 6:30 AM. I was still in a bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, the driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!"

The passenger while expressing her anger clarified that the driver of the bus to the aircraft didn't stop the bus on time and yet the flight took off without taking more than 50 passengers in. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023