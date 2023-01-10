Left Menu

DGCA seeks report on incident of Go First flight 'leaving behind 50 passengers'

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday ordered a detailed report on an alleged incident in which a Go First Airways flight took off from Bengaluru, leaving behind more than 50 passengers at Bangalore Airport. "We have sought a report and shall take stringent action against those responsible," a senior DGCA official told ANI.

He added that a team of DGCA officials would investigate and submit the report at the earliest and strict action would be taken against those found responsible. Many air passengers took to Twitter to register their complaints against Go First airlines on Monday after Flight G8 116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am, while about 55 passengers were kept waiting in one of the buses as the flight took off.

The passengers were taken in four buses to the aircraft. The passengers who left the Bangalore airport were reportedly accommodated on another flight that left four hours later, around 10 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

