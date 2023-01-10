Left Menu

Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe instructs ministries to slash 5 per cent of funds allocated in Budget

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed his ministries to slash five per cent of their estimated expenditure allocated in this years Budget as Sri Lankas Treasury was facing an acute shortage of funds, exacerbating fears that the cash-strapped countrys economic crisis could be even worse than previously anticipated.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:30 IST
Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe instructs ministries to slash 5 per cent of funds allocated in Budget
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed his ministries to slash five per cent of their estimated expenditure allocated in this year's Budget as Sri Lanka's Treasury was facing an acute shortage of funds, exacerbating fears that the cash-strapped country's economic crisis could be even worse than previously anticipated. Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since its independence from Great Britain in 1948, triggered by a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves. In April last year, Sri Lanka declared its international debt default due to the forex crisis. Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, Cabinet spokesperson and Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena said President Wickremesinghe has informed the cabinet that the Treasury was facing a severe shortage of funds. Gunawardena explained the income that could have been earned through taxes within the first few months of 2023 was greatly reduced owing to the ongoing economic crisis from last year. ''The economic crisis is worse than what we had anticipated,'' he said.

"On Monday, the President has instructed that Cabinet to slash 5 per cent from all proposals submitted by the ministries allocated in the 2023 Budget," he noted. Gunawarde said issues have arisen regarding the payment of government employees' salaries for the months of January and February, adding that disbursing this month's Samurdhi allowance would also get delayed by a couple of weeks. President Wickremesinghe, who is also Sri Lanka's finance minister, said last year that a fresh and an out-of-the-box approach was required to provide impetus to the febrile economy. Sri Lanka, which is trying to secure a USD 2.9 billion bridge loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been trying to to get financial assurances from its major creditors -- China, Japan and India -- which is the requisite for Colombo to get the bailout package. Last week, Wickremesinghe said he was hopeful of obtaining the IMF bailout package in the first quarter of this year. Sri Lanka begun debt restructuring talks with its creditors since September last year as warranted by its agreement with the IMF. Wickremesinghe earlier said India and Sri Lanka held ''successful'' talks on debt restructuring and the country will also begin discussions with China. The Sri Lankan government in May last year appointed international legal and debt advisors for debt restructuring after the country declared its international debt default for the first time in history. Due to the forex shortage, Sri Lanka was unable to afford key imports, including fuel, fertilisers and medicines, leading to serpentine queues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023