Left Menu

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions rose 1.3% in 2022 - Rhodium

Rhodium said that the U.S. may start to see emission reductions in 2023 if the government fast-tracks implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has unleashed over $300 million in climate-related spending and tax incentives for electric cars and renewable energy. A report it released last year projected that emissions would fall 31% to 44% from 2005 levels by 2030 under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:30 IST
U.S. greenhouse gas emissions rose 1.3% in 2022 - Rhodium
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly from the previous year in 2022 by 1.3%, keeping the U.S. just 15.5% below 2005 levels and off track to meet its global pledge to slash emissions 50-52% by 2030, according to estimates published on Tuesday by research group Rhodium.

The group's preliminary estimates showed a lower emissions increase for 2022 than 2021, when emissions rebounded 6.5% after plunging 10.6% during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The report said that unlike 2021, the economic growth rate outpaced the emissions rebound, which means that the carbon intensity of the economy declined.

This was driven by a drop in emissions in the power sector as gas and renewable energy displaced coal, the report said. But building emissions rose by 6% in 2022 due to increased heating demand amid lower-than-average winter temperatures. Rhodium said that the U.S. may start to see emission reductions in 2023 if the government fast-tracks implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has unleashed over $300 million in climate-related spending and tax incentives for electric cars and renewable energy.

A report it released last year projected that emissions would fall 31% to 44% from 2005 levels by 2030 under the Inflation Reduction Act. "However, even with the IRA, more aggressive policies are needed to fully close the gap to 50-52% by 2030," the analysis said, adding that federal agencies need to propose aggressive regulations that drive down emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023