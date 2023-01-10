TN CM Stalin asks DMK MLAs not to make remarks against Governor

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday requested his party MLAs not to pass any distasteful comments on Governor RN Ravi during the Assembly session, sources said. According to sources, at a meeting of MLAs in Chennai on Tuesday, Stalin asked the MLAs not to put up any posters against Governor R N Ravi.

In what is being seen as the latest flashpoint between the ruling DMK and the Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi remarked that 'Tamizhagam' rather than 'Tamil Nadu' would be a more appropriate name for the state. Amid the controversy over the Governor's statement, posters with the words '#Getout Ravi' were spotted in Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai areas of West Chennai on Tuesday.

'#Getout Ravi' has been a top trend on Twitter for the last few days. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Assembly was adjourned, soon after the House adopted a condolence resolution on the demise of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera and other notable personalities.

The second day of the Tamil Nadu assembly began at 10 am. The Assembly members paid a silent tribute to Congress MLA Eveera and others.Speaker Appavu announced the adjournment of the House till Tuesday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)