Left Menu

State border disputes should be resolved through dialogue: TN Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said state disputes should be resolved through peaceful dialogue as aggressive political inputs can only create problems.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:59 IST
State border disputes should be resolved through dialogue: TN Governor
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said state disputes should be resolved through peaceful dialogue as aggressive political inputs can only create problems. Interacting with civil service aspirants here, the Tamil Nadu Governor said, "On Interstate state disputes like water, land etc, and in the process of sharing our resources, there is an interstate council with the Union Home Minister as its chairman. All disputes should be resolved through dialogue."

On demonetisation, Ravi said the Supreme Court recently ruled in favour of the move. "Demonetisation did affect some businesses but when you make a radical shift there will be an element of discomfort. However, in what was an upside of demonetisation, it spawned multiple digital wallets and e-commerce firms," he said.

The Governor claimed that digital commerce in India is the biggest in the world right now. "When a decision of such magnitude is taken, there is a negative fallout. However, we have moved successfully to a less-cash economy and our digital transactions are the largest in the world," said Ravi.

The Governor said the upliftment of women is the key to India becoming a developed country and the Centre was implementing targeted schemes towards this end. "Today, our women workforce is far less than it should be. We have to come forward and help women realise their true potential," he said.

On the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka, he said a long-time solution must be found. "We don't have an exclusive economic zone between two countries. The matter needs to be handled sensitively and resolved as it affects the sentiments of our people," he added.

On Jallikattu, the popular Tamil bull-taming sport, he said there are people who think the animals are tortured but the sport is an intrinsic part of Tamil culture. "We can't stop Jallikattu but there must be regulations to prevent animal cruelty," the Governor added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023