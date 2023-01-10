Left Menu

Kanjhawala death case: Court adjourns hearing on bail plea of Ashutosh

Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj for Thursday, one of the seven accused in the Kanjhawala death case.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 14:59 IST
Kanjhawala death case: Court adjourns hearing on bail plea of Ashutosh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj for Thursday, one of the seven accused in the Kanjhawala death case. Six accused in this case are under judicial custody.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Ashutosh as the concerned judge was not available for today. Advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary requested the linked judge to list the matter before the concerned judge.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal on Monday had asked Delhi police to file a reply on the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj. Additional public prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava for Delhi Police had submitted that the investigation is at the initial stage and sought the accused to be sent to Judicial custody.

On the other hand, advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary for accused Ashutosh had pressed his plea for bail. The counsel submitted that the section against the accused are 201, 212, and 120B part 2 and these sections are bailable in nature.

He also had submitted that his role was only that he allegedly gave his car to his friend and parked it. He cooperated in the recovery of the car and the arrest of the accused. Court said, "As of now section 304 IPC is against Ashutosh."

The counsel said that another Ankush is on bail in the matter. Section 304 was not made out against Ashutosh. APP Atul Srivastava opposed this and said that Ashutosh was the person who gave his car to the person who had no driving licence. Whether he is involved in conspiracy or not is to be seen.

APP Srivastava said that We are opposing the bail application. The investigation is at the initial stage. Facial recognition and medical tests are to be done to investigate the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023