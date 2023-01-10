Centre appoints Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh as Acting CJ of Guwahati High Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday appointed Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar as the Acting Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court. The Notification issued in this regard by the Department of Justice (Appointment Division) stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior most puisne Judge of the Guwahati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from January 12, 2023, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court.

Born on 1st March 1963 in Imphal, Manipur, too (Late) Justice N. Ibotombi Singh of the Guwahati High Court, who had also served as the first Advocate General of Manipur and N. Gomati Devi. On completion of his schooling at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith, Purulia, West Bengal and Pre University Course in Science from St. Anthony's College, Shillong, graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University with B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science in 1983. Obtained his Degree in Law (L.L.B.) from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University in 1986. Enrolled as an Advocate in 1986. Attended the six months' "Commonwealth Young Lawyers' Course" at the University of London in 1992.

After a brief practice in the Supreme Court of India, shifted practice under the Guwahati High Court, the then common High Court of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. Also practised in the Central Administrative Tribunal, Guwahati and the Subordinate Courts in Manipur. Was the Standing Counsel for various Government Departments, the Government of Manipur, and public undertakings/institutions. It also appeared before a number of Commissions in Manipur constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act, of 1952. Designated as a Senior Advocate by the Guwahati High Court on March 31, 2008. Served as the Advocate General of the State of Manipur from November 3, 2007, till elevation to the Bench.

Sworn in as an Additional Judge of the Guwahati High Court on October 17, 2011, and as a Judge of the Guwahati High Court on November 7, 2012. Appointed as a Judge of the Manipur High Court upon its creation with effect from March 23, 2013. Appointed to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur w.e.f 01.07.2017 till 08.02.2018, again from 23.02.2018 till 17.05.2018. Participated in the World Congress on Justice for Children from 28-30 May 2018 at UNESCO, Paris. Was part of the 8(eight) High Court Justices team to attend the "Workshop on Counter-Terrorism Phase-II Training" at Washington DC and Orange County, California from 10-14 September 2018.

On transfer to Guwahati High Court, assumed charge as a Judge, Guwahati High Court on 11.10.2018. Presently, Executive Chairman of the Assam State Legal Services Authority and Central Authority member of the National Legal Services Authority and a member of the Governing Body of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal. Appointed to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court w.e.f. 21.09.2020 t0 09.01.2021 and from 09.05.2022 to 22.06.2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)