HC sets aside Kerala government's order to ban plastic carry bags

Kerala High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of the State Government which had banned plastic carry bags weighing less than 60 grams per square metre (GSM).

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala High Court on Tuesday set aside the order of the State Government which had banned plastic carry bags weighing less than 60 grams per square metre (GSM). A single bench of Justice N Nagaresh stated that the state government does not have the authority to take such an action.

The court has quashed this ban after considering a batch of petitions seeking to set aside the order. Notably, a ban on plastic came into effect in Kerala on January 1, 2020.

This ban was applicable to 11 types of plastic such as plastic carry bags (regardless of thickness), plastic sheets (table spread), thermocol, styrofoam plates, cups, decorations, single-use plastic cups, plates, spoons, forks, straws, dishes, stirrer, plastic-coated paper cups, plates, paper bowls, coated paper bags, non-woven bags, plastic flags, plastic bunting, plastic drinking pouches, and non-branded plastic juice packets. The ban was also applicable to pet bottles, plastic garbage bags, PVC flux products and plastic packets. (ANI)

