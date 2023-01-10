Left Menu

Manish Sisodia write to LG; asks him to clear appointment of DERC Chairperson

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena asking him to clear the appointment of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairperson urgently.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena asking him to clear the appointment of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairperson urgently. The letter dated, January 10, stated, "Hon'ble CM approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Mr Rajeev Shrivastava, of MP High Court as DERC Chairperson on 04.01.2023 to succeed Justice (retd) Shabibul Hasnain after his retirement. Hon'ble Chief Justice of MP High Court has also given his consent as required under the Electricity Act."

Manish Sisodia further said that the matter was sent the same day to the LG for his approval. "Hon'ble CM sent the matter to Hon'ble LG on the same day to decide whether he would differ with the decision of the Council of Ministers and whether he would like to invoke proviso to Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution," the letter said.

The deputy chief minister also mentioned that in the last few days, the LG had got his decisions implemented by sending the file directly to officers bypassing the CM and Ministers. "On all transferred subjects, unless it is a quasi-judicial or judicial matter where Hon'ble LG has to act in his discretion, on all other matters, Hon'ble LG is bound by the aid and advice of Council of Ministers. So, kindly do not send the file related to appointment DERC Chairperson directly to officers for issue of notification," the letter said. (ANI)

