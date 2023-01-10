Left Menu

West Bengal STF arrests man associated with banned terror outfit SIMI from MP's Khandwa

The youth has been identified as Abdul Rakib Qureshi (around 40 years), a resident of Khanshahwali locality in Khandwa district.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 15:56 IST
West Bengal STF arrests man associated with banned terror outfit SIMI from MP's Khandwa
Khandwa SP Vivek Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal arrested a man associated with a banned SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) organisation from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, the police said on Tuesday. The youth has been identified as Abdul Rakib Qureshi (around 40 years), a resident of the Khanshahwali locality in the Khandwa district.

"West Bengal STF registered a case under section 121, 121 A, 122, 123, 120 B of the IPC and arrested two accused in connection with the case there itself. Later, during the interrogation of the case the STF also made Abdul co-accused in the case. As s result of which, a team of STF arrived here on Monday to arrest the accused and sought help from us," Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said. "The Khandwa police formed a team and helped them in the arrest of the accused. The STF team is taking him to West Bengal on transit remand," he added.

"Abdul Rakib has been associated with SIMI and three cases, including two UAPA, were registered against him in the past. He has also been sentenced in three crimes out of which he has completed the sentence in two cases and he has been on bail in the third case since 2019," SP Singh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023