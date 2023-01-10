Left Menu

Oil leaks from pipeline in Bihar; locals loot until cops arrive

A village in Bihar on Tuesday witnessed a mad scramble for petroleum, suddenly up for grabs from an oil pipeline extended up to Assam, which appeared to have developed leakage, said a senior police officer.The proverbial gold rush, albeit unauthorized, was witnessed in Khagaria district, about 180 km from the state capital, confirmed the Superintendent of Police Amitesh Ravi.We have sealed the maize fields in Bakiya village where oil began oozing on to the surface in the morning.

A village in Bihar on Tuesday witnessed a mad scramble for petroleum, suddenly up for grabs from an oil pipeline extended up to Assam, which appeared to have developed leakage, said a senior police officer.

The proverbial gold rush, albeit unauthorized, was witnessed in Khagaria district, about 180 km from the state capital, confirmed the Superintendent of Police Amitesh Ravi.

''We have sealed the maize fields in Bakiya village where oil began oozing on to the surface in the morning. Villagers have been strictly warned against striking matches or engaging in any action that could lead to a fire'', the SP said.

He added that officials of the Indian Oil Corporation have been informed about the incident and police personnel were on guard to restrain villagers who merrily ran to the fields with whatever type of containers they could lay hands on and purloin as much as they could.

The SP said a pipeline from the Barauni oil refinery in adjoining district of Begusarai passed underneath the ground in the village.

''The pipeline may have developed cracks. It will be known definitively once IOC officials inspect the site. Till then it will remain out of bounds for the public'', he added.

