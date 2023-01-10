Left Menu

Amritsar: Rahul Gandhi visits Sri Harmandir Sahib as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Punjab

Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Ambala amid dense fog and biting cold.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:37 IST
Amritsar: Rahul Gandhi visits Sri Harmandir Sahib as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Punjab
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at teh Golden Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, visited Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar as the Bharat Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Punjab. Earlier today, the former Congress President resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Ambala amid dense fog and biting cold.

On Monday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was dedicated to women and women empowerment. The women Bharat Yatris, accompanying the Congress leader were filled with bliss and a sense of empowerment as they participated in the foot march dedicated to them. During the Haryana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Wayanad MP took a jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by calling them Kauravas of the 21st century, who wear Khakhi half-pants, run shakhas, and work against the culture of the country.

"Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run 'shakhas'. Besides them stand the country's 2-3 richest people," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not responsible for demonetisation or the declining economy of the country, but it is those 2-3 rich people who support the RSS who are behind it.

"RSS members never chant Har Har Mahadev because Lord Shiva was a Tapasavi and these people are attacking India's 'Tapasya'. They have removed Goddess Sita from 'Jai Siya Ram'. These people are working against India's culture," Gandhi said. The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023