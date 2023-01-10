Amritsar: Rahul Gandhi visits Sri Harmandir Sahib as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, visited Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar as the Bharat Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Punjab. Earlier today, the former Congress President resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Ambala amid dense fog and biting cold.

On Monday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was dedicated to women and women empowerment. The women Bharat Yatris, accompanying the Congress leader were filled with bliss and a sense of empowerment as they participated in the foot march dedicated to them. During the Haryana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Wayanad MP took a jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by calling them Kauravas of the 21st century, who wear Khakhi half-pants, run shakhas, and work against the culture of the country.

"Kauravas of the 21st century wear Khakhi half-pants and run 'shakhas'. Besides them stand the country's 2-3 richest people," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not responsible for demonetisation or the declining economy of the country, but it is those 2-3 rich people who support the RSS who are behind it.

"RSS members never chant Har Har Mahadev because Lord Shiva was a Tapasavi and these people are attacking India's 'Tapasya'. They have removed Goddess Sita from 'Jai Siya Ram'. These people are working against India's culture," Gandhi said. The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana. (ANI)

