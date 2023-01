BRIEF-Amazon Says Have Launched Consultation On Proposed Closure Of Three Fulfilment Centres In UK In 2023 - Statement

Amazon.com Inc:

* AMAZON SAYS HAVE LAUNCHED A CONSULTATION ON THE PROPOSED CLOSURE OF THREE FULFILMENT CENTRES IN UK IN 2023 - STATEMENT

* AMAZON- PLAN TO OPEN TWO NEW FULFILMENT CENTRES IN UK CREATING 2,500 NEW JOBS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

