NTPC produces 14.55 MT coal from captive mines in Apr-Dec

State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said its coal production increased 51 per cent year-on-year from its captive mines to 14.55 million tonne (MT) in April-December 2022.
The power giant had produced 9.65 MT of coal from its captive coal mines in the year-ago period, NTPC said in a statement.
''Coal mining division of NTPC is maintaining its growth trajectory. NTPC surpassed its earlier record with coal production of 14.55 MT till December 2022 in this fiscal compared with 9.65 MT in the same period of the previous year,'' it added.
The four operational coal mines -- Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), Chatti-Bariatu (Jharkhand), Dulanga (Odisha) and Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh) -- have contributed to accomplish the highest-ever monthly coal production of 22.83 lakh tonnes in December 2022.
In the third quarter, NTPC produced 5.79 MT of coal and dispatched 5.42 MT to its power plants.
NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power-generating company.
