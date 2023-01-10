Left Menu

Karnataka Congress stages protest against BJP over launch of book critical of Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, on Tuesday, staged a protest against the proposed launch by BJP workers of a book titled 'Siddu Nija Kanasugalu' (The Real Dreams of Siddaramaiah), which is critical of former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 17:23 IST
Karnataka Congress stages protest against BJP over launch of book critical of Siddaramaiah
LoP Karnataka Siddarmaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, on Tuesday, staged a protest against the proposed launch by BJP workers of a book titled 'Siddu Nija Kanasugalu' (The Real Dreams of Siddaramaiah), which is critical of former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah. The KPCC staged the protest outside the Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru.

"When there is no achievement to speak of, the opposition leaders use the weapon of cheap tricks which is nothing but an evil tactic used by BJP," KPCC tweeted on its official Twitter handle. The book was scheduled to be launched yesterday by the BJP workers in Bengaluru's Town Hall area. The event was reportedly cancelled after the KPCC members and Siddaramaiah supporters protested against the launch on the site.

"By launching the book defaming the former CM of Karnataka, BJP is merely doing silly politics. We demand the authorities to stop the launch of the book," Congress workers demanded. KPCC working president R. Ramalinga Reddy, along with Siddaramaiah and Congress supporters were present in the protest.

The former Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah, has been on the news for lambasting the Basvaraj Bommai government for the rejection of the state's tableau by the Centre for Republic Day parade in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023