WayCool Foods starts cluster development initiative to aid farming community

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 17:41 IST
Agriculture commerce supply chain company WayCool Foods and Products has rolled out a cluster development programme 'Suya Samridhi' to address the adverse effects of climate change on conventional farming practices, the city-based firm said on Tuesday.

The initiative which has been rolled out in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu is aimed at engaging hundreds of farmers across specific clusters in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh focusing on expanding into other states.

In addition, the programme would address the adverse effects of climate change on conventional farm practices, soil health, water availability, pest-disease risk and overall income of the farmers.

''Suya Samridhi (scheme) seeks to support the farming community in resolving these cultivation challenges by influencing behavioral change and holistic building capacity by providing access to information coupled with technology and advisory support systems,'' WayCool Head of Outgrow and Farmer Engagement, Sendhil Kumar said in the release.

''It (the initiative) will also aid in establishing year-round sustainable income and margins, enabling the continuous supply of high-quality residue-free produce to the end consumers,'' he said.

Suya Samridhi scheme would further aid farmers practising chemical-based conventional farming to transition seamlessly towards natural, regenerative farming, ensuring a sustainable and profitable income to the farmers, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

