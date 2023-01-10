Uttar Pradesh to send over 30,000 pilgrims fpor Hajj this year

A record number of over 30,000 Muslims from Uttar Pradesh will undertake Hajj pilgrimage this year, announced the Uttar Pradesh Hajj Committe on Tuesday, adding that women pilgrims will be able to go without a mahram- a man who accompanies a woman on the journey for Hajj. "India has got a quota of 1 lakh 75 thousand pilgrims for Hajj 2023. And this time, a record number of over 30,000 Muslims from Uttar Pradesh will undertake Hajj pilgrimage this year," Uttar Pradesh Hajj Committee Chairperson and the Minister of State for Minority Welfare Muslim Waqf, Mohsin Raza, told reporters here.

The Saudi Arabian government, in October, announced that mahram- a male blood relative with whom marriage is not permissible, is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim from any part of the world. Raza emphasised that the male Khadimul Hujjajs (those who serve Hajj pilgrims) would be accompanied by women Khadimul Hujjajs for Hajj this year, which is expected to begin around June 26.

"Hajj policy 2023 will be issued from the coming week and applications for Hajj 2023 will be started. For Hajj 2023, a notification will also be issued in two to four days. The government will provide better facilities to Hajj pilgrims. This time people will get a discount of 50 thousand to 1 lakh for Hajj," informed Raza while promising that better facilities will be provided to the pilgrims this year. (ANI)

