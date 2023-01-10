Him Ira fast emerging as main market in Bilaspur dist

Bilaspur's Him Ira market -- run by self-help groups -- selling local rural and homemade products is fast emerging as the main market for the people in the district.

About 15 self-help groups of the district sell local products in this market on the 5th and 20th of every month. The market was launched by the District Rural Development Agency under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Besides earning their livelihood, this group enhances the taste of the kitchen for the residents by bringing the products obtained from the village soil. Turmeric, Sira, various spices, badiya, different types of pickles, gram flour, amla, Jamun, neem powder and many other types of village products are sold in these markets.

The products sold in the fortnightly market meet the criteria of quality and cleanliness as well as provide full nutrition, due to which the demand and trust of these products have increased among the people.

People like the products and the sales have increased and we have got success in increasing our livelihood through this medium, said Jagdamba Devi (Shiv SHG), Sapna Devi (Om Namah Shivay SHG) and Lata Devi (Jagriti self-help group).

Apart from this, permanent shops have been allotted to self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission at Ghumarwin, Jhanduta and Shri Naina Devi, which has been named Him Ira Haat.

To increase the livelihood of the group, a small counter has been opened in the district post office for the sale of products manufactured by the group.

Self-help groups in ITI Bilaspur and Jhandutta provide pure food in the Him Ira canteen, said Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai.

Efforts are also being made to recognise the taste and aroma of local products at the national level, Rai added.

Local products were also sold at stalls in various fairs and festivals in Bilaspur and other districts of the state.

These products are also attracting people from other states. Through Saras Mela, not only the promotion of the product is being done, but self-help groups are also sent to Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and other regions of the country, officials said.

