Kerala govt to amend Land Assignment Act in upcoming Assembly session

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to amend its decades-old Land Assignment Act with an aim to address various issues related to the usage of land in high-range Idukki district, including regularisation.

A Bill would be brought in the upcoming Assembly session beginning on January 23 to amend the Kerala Government Land Assignment Act, 1960.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took a decision in this regard, according to a CMO statement.

Vijayan directed the secretaries of the Revenue and Law Departments to prepare the new rules in a manner which is generally applicable to the whole state, the CMO statement further said.

The proposed amendment is intended to give powers to the government to formulate new rules to regularise the usage of land, allotted as per the Act for other purposes, it said.

As a continuation to this, the relevant land assignment rules would also be amended, it said.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister suggested that the amendments and formulation of new rules should be to regularise small-scale constructions (up to 1,500 sq ft) made by the local people for their livelihood and diverted usage of land allotted for agricultural purposes.

It was also decided to include in the new rules provisions regarding the charging of application fee and special fee for the regularisation.

The meeting also decided to amend the rules for the conversion of agricultural land to non-agriculture ones, the statement further said.

Imposition of higher fees would be considered if structures, with area above 1,500 sq ft, are required to be regularised, it said adding that special consideration would be given to public buildings during the procedure.

Presenting the case in the meeting, the Chief Minister said there are two types of issues related to the land assignments in Idukki.

Of them, the first category issues could be remedied only through amendments in the Government Land Assignment Act and its rules, he said.

Revenue and Forest ministers would meet soon to examine the situation in which owners cannot cut trees from their 'pattaya' (title deed) land.

Several complaints have been received in this regard and the government is trying to find permanent solutions for all such issues reported from Idukki, the Chief Minister further explained.

Besides Vijayan, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Forest Minister A K Saseendran, Chief Secretary V P Joy and other higher officials also attended the meeting.

