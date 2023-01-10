Delhi: Cash van looted in Wazirabad, security guard killed

A cash van guard was killed when a person opened fire at him and fled after looting money from the van in Wazirabad, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Jai Singh, 55, police said. The amount of money looted is about Rs 8 lakh.

A call was received at the Wazirabad police station around 5 pm regarding a firing incident and looting of a cash van. The police team rushed to the spot and found that the call was true. One cash van arrived at the ICICI ATM near the Jagatpur flyover for depositing cash at around 4:50 pm. But, one person came from behind and opened fire at the cash van guard. He fled after taking the money.

The injured guard was taken to the hospital where was declared brought dead. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)