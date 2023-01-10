Left Menu

Delhi LG gives nods for prosecution sanction against JNUSU leader Shehla Rashid for comments against Indian Army

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union vice president and AISA member Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Indian Army, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:02 IST
Delhi LG gives nods for prosecution sanction against JNUSU leader Shehla Rashid for comments against Indian Army
ex-Vice President of JNUSU and AISA member Shehla Rashid Shora (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union vice president and AISA member Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Indian Army, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials at the L-G office, the sanction is related to a 2019 FIR against her, under Section 153-A of the IPC, registered at Special Cell police station in New Delhi, on the basis of a complaint by one Alakh Alok Srivastava.

The student activist and a resident of Kashmir, in 2019, took to Twitter and attacked the Armed Forces for "terrorizing" the locals of Kashmir. "Armed Forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc," Shehla tweeted on her official Twitter handle in August, 2019.

"In Shopian, 4 men were called into the Army Camp and 'interrogated' (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream and be terrorized. This created an environment of fear in the entire area," she wrote in a follow-up tweet. Meanwhile, the Indian Army rejected the claims of Rashid and identified them as baseless.

"The allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news is spread by inimical elements and organizations to incite unsuspecting population," the Indian Army said. The LG has granted the prosecution sanction under the relevant section 196 of CrPC 1973 and section 153 A of IPC for promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony.

Earlier in September 2019, an Advocate, Alakh Alok Srivastava, filed a complaint against the student activist and FIR was lodged under section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, the Home Department, GNCTD, in its observations on file has observed that the nature of the case, the location to which the tweets refer and false allegations against the Army make it a serious issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023