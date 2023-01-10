Left Menu

Kerala minister orders inquiry into objectionable depiction of 'terrorist' on stage

CPIM Kozhikode to enquire about portrayal of terrorist wearing a 'particular' dress in State Youth Festival

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:06 IST
Kerala minister orders inquiry into objectionable depiction of 'terrorist' on stage
Kerala education minister V Sivankutty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has ordered an inquiry into the incident of an alleged objectionable depiction of a 'terrorist' in a musical programme in a government-organised function. He directed the Director of Public Education to probe the matter and submit reports. The minister further barred the NGO from participating in future state functions for this objectionable depiction of a 'terrorist' in a musical programme. "Matha Perambra that presented the musical programme will not be given a chance in future," said Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The controversy arose after a person played the role of a 'terrorist' dressed as per the conventions of a particular religion during a musical programme organised by the Matha Perambra, an arts NGO, at the inauguration of the State Youth Festival last week. According to sources, the controversy over the alleged 'dress' and the portrayal of the 'terrorist' erupted over a Facebook post one day after the event.

This incident sparked reactions in the political arena of Kerala. CPIM State Secretary M V Govindan said that "CPIM or government will not take a stand against any religion or faith." CPIM Kozhikode District Secretariat is also conducting an inquiry into the incident at its level.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan demanded CM Pinarayi Vijayan should apologise to the people for this controversy. "CM has the moral responsibility to answer this controversy. The Education Minister was in Kozhikode when the School Art festival was going on," he said.

According to the director of Matha Perambra they don't have any political inclinations. "We don't endorse any political view. Here, in this organisation, people with different political views work together. The alleged scene was created unintentionally. At the end of the programme, minister Muhammad Riyas even shook hands with the performers," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023