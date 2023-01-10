Kerala minister orders inquiry into objectionable depiction of 'terrorist' on stage

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has ordered an inquiry into the incident of an alleged objectionable depiction of a 'terrorist' in a musical programme in a government-organised function. He directed the Director of Public Education to probe the matter and submit reports. The minister further barred the NGO from participating in future state functions for this objectionable depiction of a 'terrorist' in a musical programme. "Matha Perambra that presented the musical programme will not be given a chance in future," said Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The controversy arose after a person played the role of a 'terrorist' dressed as per the conventions of a particular religion during a musical programme organised by the Matha Perambra, an arts NGO, at the inauguration of the State Youth Festival last week. According to sources, the controversy over the alleged 'dress' and the portrayal of the 'terrorist' erupted over a Facebook post one day after the event.

This incident sparked reactions in the political arena of Kerala. CPIM State Secretary M V Govindan said that "CPIM or government will not take a stand against any religion or faith." CPIM Kozhikode District Secretariat is also conducting an inquiry into the incident at its level.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan demanded CM Pinarayi Vijayan should apologise to the people for this controversy. "CM has the moral responsibility to answer this controversy. The Education Minister was in Kozhikode when the School Art festival was going on," he said.

According to the director of Matha Perambra they don't have any political inclinations. "We don't endorse any political view. Here, in this organisation, people with different political views work together. The alleged scene was created unintentionally. At the end of the programme, minister Muhammad Riyas even shook hands with the performers," he said. (ANI)

