ReNew Power installs wind turbine generators at RTC project in Karnataka
ReNew Power on Tuesday said it has installed wind turbine generators at a round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project in Gadag, Karnataka.
The wind turbine generators (WTGs) have a capacity of 3.3-3.465 MW and are 140 metres in height, the company said in a statement.
Sumant Sinha, Chairman & CEO, ReNew Power, said, ''We want a carbon emission-free India whose growth story is powered by clean energy. This installation brings us one step closer to our goal of boosting India's economic growth by accelerating the clean energy transition''.
The company did not share any further details.
ReNew Power is one of the largest renewable energy-independent power producers globally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- ReNew Power
- Karnataka
- Sumant Sinha
- Gadag
ALSO READ
Kerala's Dharmadam becomes first complete library constituency in India
UBS Report: India-Southeast Asia lead as investment destination for billionaires
Create dedicated food street in every city with outlets from different parts of India, UP CM tells officials
Health News Roundup: China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double; India makes COVID test mandatory for arrivals from some countries, including China and more
Fog engulfs North India, visibility dips to zero in some places