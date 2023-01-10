Left Menu

Gems, jewellery exports falls 11.25 pc to Rs 19,432.88 cr in Dec: GJEPC

Plain gold jewellery exports have witnessed positive double-digit exports growth of around 21 per cent in both December 2022 as well as the 9M FY23 period, Shah added.In December 2022, the overall gross export of cut and polished diamonds declined 21.50 per cent to Rs 10,472.92 crore USD 1,270.36 million compared to Rs 13,341.66 crore USD 1,770.61 million in December 2021.The Ukraine-Russia conflict has started to affect the CPD exports, which fell 40 per cent, mainly due to a decline in rough diamond import from Russia in six months from March 2022, the council said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:40 IST
Gems, jewellery exports falls 11.25 pc to Rs 19,432.88 cr in Dec: GJEPC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The overall gem and jewellery exports in December declined 11.25 per cent to Rs 19,432.88 crores (USD 2,356.70 million) due to rising prices, affecting the cost of living and talks of a downturn in the US, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Tuesday.

During December 2021, the overall gems and jewellery exports stood at Rs 21,896.46 crores (USD 2,905.79 million), GJEPC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the total exports during April-December 2022 witnessed a growth of 6.28 per cent to Rs 2,27,534.50 crore compared to Rs 2,14,087.94 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

However, in terms of the US dollar, there was a marginal decline of 0.73 per cent during April-December to USD 28,608.22 million compared to USD 28,819.88 million a year ago.

''The overall exports of gem and jewellery during April-December 2022 show a positive trend but December export figures reflect the global headwinds faced by the industry in terms of inflation and talk of a downturn in the USA. However, it is to the credit and enterprise of the Indian exporters that they have been able to perform even in this challenging scenario,'' GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said. He said the commissioning of India-UAE CEPA has resulted in exponential growth in exports of plain gold jewellery to make up for the gap in exports to key markets, such as the US and Hong Kong. ''Overall exports for 9M FY23 show positive growth of 6.28 per cent in rupee terms. Plain gold jewellery exports have witnessed positive double-digit exports growth of around 21 per cent in both December 2022 as well as the 9M FY23 period,'' Shah added.

In December 2022, the overall gross export of cut and polished diamonds declined 21.50 per cent to Rs 10,472.92 crore (USD 1,270.36 million) compared to Rs 13,341.66 crore (USD 1,770.61 million) in December 2021.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict has started to affect the CPD exports, which fell 40 per cent, mainly due to a decline in rough diamond import from Russia in six months from March 2022, the council said. The diminishing imports in the first six months of this fiscal year have resulted in the overall decline in CPD and overall gem and jewellery exports in December, it added. The zero Covid policy and the recent withdrawal of the same have also negatively affected the consumer demand for diamond jewellery in China, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023