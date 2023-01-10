Police register suo moto FIR against miscreant for attempting to rob woman cab driver

Police registered a suo moto FIR against a miscreant for attempting to rob a woman cab driver in Samaypur Badli on Monday night. Police received a call around 2am in which the victim, identified as Priyanka, alleged that the robber broke the glass of her cab's window and attempted to snatch her mobile. She managed to retain her mobile, but the attacker fled from the spot.

The police staff, upon receiving the call, rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The victim refused to lodge a complaint, but an FIR under IPC section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) was registered suo motu at Kashmere Gate Police Station. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

