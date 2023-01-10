Left Menu

5 dead, 1 injured in a car accident in Telangana

Five people died and one sustained serious injuries after a car rammed into a culvert in Telangana's Siddipet on Tuesday, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:01 IST
5 dead, 1 injured in a car accident in Telangana
Car recovered from the site of accident in Siddipet, Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people died and one sustained serious injuries after a car rammed into a culvert in Telangana's Siddipet on Tuesday, the police said. Six people were present in the car when the accident took place, according to the police.

The car, according to the police, was travelling on an internal road when they hit a culvert and slipped down into a canal. Five people died on the spot while the sixth sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to a nearby hospital, the police said. "The accident took place under Jagadevpur Police Station limits. The car and the bodies have been recovered," Swetha, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident. The victims are yet to be identified. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023