5 dead, 1 injured in a car accident in Telangana

Five people died and one sustained serious injuries after a car rammed into a culvert in Telangana's Siddipet on Tuesday, the police said. Six people were present in the car when the accident took place, according to the police.

The car, according to the police, was travelling on an internal road when they hit a culvert and slipped down into a canal. Five people died on the spot while the sixth sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to a nearby hospital, the police said. "The accident took place under Jagadevpur Police Station limits. The car and the bodies have been recovered," Swetha, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said.

The police rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident. The victims are yet to be identified. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)