e-scooter maker Franklin EV in expansion spree

Franklin EV, a city-based electric scooter manufacturer, is planning to expand its network to reach 200 showrooms by December 2023 across the country, the firm said on Tuesday.

A press release from the company said it is exporting its EVs to Nepal, Bangladesh and also to Africa and is chalking out plans to enter several other countries.

“Currently, we have 54 dealerships in four southern States. We are already in active discussions with 30 people for new franchises. Our target is to reach 200 showrooms mark and achieve sales of 3,000 units per month by the end of this year,” Shashidhar Kumar, founder, Franklin EV, said.

To achieve the targets, Franklin EV has taken up Rs 50 crore expansion drive, he further said.

Franklin EV, which started its sales in 2021, has a widespread presence in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Franklin EV has a manufacturing unit at Cherlapally in Hyderabad. Spread over two acres, the plant has a capacity to produce 100 e-scooters per shift per day, according to the release.

