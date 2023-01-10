Woman, brother attacked by in-laws in Ghaziabad

A woman and her brother in Ghaziabad were thrashed by the woman's in-laws on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Singh stated that the police had registered a complaint against the in-laws. Singh said, "This incident took place in Vasundhra sector 10 where the brother Kushagra Sagar visited his sister Indu Sagar to take her back home. There, her husband and her mother-in-law and father-in-law thrashed Kushagra and Indu both."

"The dispute between them was due to dowry-related issues and a clear case of domestic violence with Indu," added Singh. In another video, a car hit a guard in the area and moved over him. Regarding this, the ACP said, "As these people left, a guard mistakenly came in the way of the car thus getting hit by it. We have registered a complaint from the guard as well." (ANI)

