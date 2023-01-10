Left Menu

Woman, brother attacked by in-laws in Ghaziabad

A woman and her brother in Vasundhra sector 10 of Ghaziabad were thrashed by the woman's in-laws on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Singh stated that the police had registered a complaint against the in-laws.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:19 IST
Woman, brother attacked by in-laws in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad ACP Swatantra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her brother in Ghaziabad were thrashed by the woman's in-laws on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Singh stated that the police had registered a complaint against the in-laws. Singh said, "This incident took place in Vasundhra sector 10 where the brother Kushagra Sagar visited his sister Indu Sagar to take her back home. There, her husband and her mother-in-law and father-in-law thrashed Kushagra and Indu both."

"The dispute between them was due to dowry-related issues and a clear case of domestic violence with Indu," added Singh. In another video, a car hit a guard in the area and moved over him. Regarding this, the ACP said, "As these people left, a guard mistakenly came in the way of the car thus getting hit by it. We have registered a complaint from the guard as well." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023