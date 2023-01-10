Bengaluru metro pillar mishap:K'taka CM announces ex-gratia for family of deceased, orders probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the Bengaluru metro pillar mishap that claimed two lives. Bommai told reporters here after a meeting with the district-level officials in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hubballi on January 12 that he has sought the details of the mishap.

"It's a most unfortunate incident. Instructions are given to order a probe to find out any lapses on the part of the contractor or other reasons. The family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given," he said. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy demanded the resignation of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru's Navagara claiming two lives.

"Karnataka Chief Minister must resign. It's a clear case of poor work and people have succumbed to it," Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said on pillar collapse in Bengaluru "It's very shocking that an under-construction pillar fell on a woman and child. Until now there were pothole deaths now pillars are collapsing. This is a clear case of violation, negligence and corruption of the BJP govt," Reddy added.

An under-construction metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the outer ring road in Bengaluru, killing a woman and her toddler son, police said earlier today. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised with injuries. Reacting to the incident, the Chief Minister said that the government would provide compensation to the grieving family.

"We will inquire how the incident happened, and provide compensation to the affected family," he said. Earlier today, Anjum Parvez, MD, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for the kin of victims in the incident.

Speaking to the reporters, Anjum Parvez, MD, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) termed the incident "unfortunate" and announced the ex-gratia. "A pillar fell on the road and a woman and her child were badly injured and died. It is very unfortunate. Will provide 20 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims," he said.

The official assured of a detailed probe into the incident and said that steps will be taken to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future. "We follow the highest quality standards possible when it comes to construction, Detailed probe will be done and will see if it was a technical error or manmade. Steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," he said.

The four of family members were travelling on a bike when the incident took place. Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP East Bengaluru said, "This morning around 10:45 am, when the couple along with their twin children were travelling towards Hebbal when the metro pillar collapsed on the bike. The mother, Tejaswini and son Vihaan were seriously injured and shifted to Altis Hospital where both of them succumbed to their injuries."

Forensic experts are at the incident site and are investigating, the DCP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)