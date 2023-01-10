Left Menu

Four youths arrested for pelting stones at two Rajdhani Express trains in UP's Mirzapur

The Railway Protection Force arrested four of the five miscreants who pelted stones at two Rajdhani Express trains in Mirzapur and a search is on for the fifth accused.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:53 IST
Accused arrested by RPF, Mirzapur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Railway Protection Force arrested four of the five miscreants who pelted stones at two Rajdhani Express trains in Mirzapur and a search is on for the fifth accused. The accused were identified from the CCTV footage.

"The accused were seen roaming around the railway tracks on the CCTV and were taking selfies in front of a goods train. The incident occurred for the first time and we have managed to solve the crime," police said. The incident occurred on Sunday when the miscreants pelted stones on two passenger trains and broke 12 glasses each of 9 coaches of Howrah Rajdhani Express and two glasses each of 2 coaches of Sealdah Rajdhani Express.

Upon receiving information about the incident, RPF filed a complaint against the accused and began a search operation. Four accused were caught by RPF with the help of local police, and are identified as the residents of Bharuhana district of Mirzapur, as per the sources, while the fifth accused is still absconding.

The search for the fifth accused and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

