Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2055 hours: DEL53 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty end 1 pc lower tracking trends in US and European markets Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended 1 per cent lower on Tuesday, dragged down by Reliance Industries and banking stocks along with a weak trend in European markets.

DEL24 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee gains 57 paise to close at 81.78 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee gained 57 paise to close at 81.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, the biggest single-day gain since November.

DEL46 AVI-DGCA-LD GO FIRST Bangalore airport incident: DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First; airline apologises to passengers Mumbai/ New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Go First for ''multiple mistakes'' that led to 55 Delhi flight passengers being left behind in a coach at Bangalore airport on Monday and the budget airline has apologised for the incident, saying it happened due to inadvertent oversight in reconciliation.

DCM53 BIZ-SAT-KOCHHAR SAT asks Sebi to provide certain documents to Chanda Kochhar in Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked capital markets regulator Sebi to provide certain documents pertaining to loans sanctioned by ICICI Bank to entities including Videocon Group to the private lender's former chief Chanda Kochhar.

DCM56 BIZ-FITCH-GAS Fitch sees risks to India's target of raising natural gas' energy share New Delhi: Price volatility and infrastructure constraints will challenge India's target of increasing the share of natural gas in its primary energy to 15 per cent by 2030 from 6 per cent in 2017, Fitch Ratings said in a new report Tuesday.

DCM22 BIZ-ENERGY-SECURITY India's energy security based on four-plank strategy New Delhi: India's four-plank energy security strategy revolves around diversifying sources of supplies, a renewed focus on finding and producing more oil and gas domestically, switching to alternate energy sources and using gas and green hydrogen as a pathway to the energy transition, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

DEL55 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 105; silver tumbles Rs 833 New Delhi: Gold price fell Rs 105 to Rs 56,160 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

