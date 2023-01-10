Left Menu

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA arrests weapons supplier who also provided hideouts to members of Bambiha group

A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities, were identified and booked in two cases registered by the NIA in August, 2022

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man who was a key logistics provider to gangsters and was acting as a weapons supplier while also providing hideouts to the members of Bambiha group before and after the crimes. The probe agency arrested Chhotu Ram Bhaat, a resident of Chautala village in Sirsa, on Monday.

NIA conducted searches at the two locations in Sirsa (including house of Chhotu Ram Bhaat) on December 21 last month to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and weapon suppliers based in India and abroad, a release said. A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities, were identified and booked in two cases registered by the NIA in August, 2022.

The action is part of the NIA crackdown on top gangsters and their weapons suppliers based in Haryana and Punjab. The release said that the arrest is aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infrastructure, apart from the hideouts of absconders of Bambiha-led terror-criminal syndicate.

"They were taking advantage of the border location of their hideout with Punjab. Further, investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure," the release said. NIA investigations are aimed at identifying critical elements of the support infrastructure of terror-criminal syndicate and subsequently, taking decisive action against those involved, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

