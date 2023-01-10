4 Himachal Pradesh cops awarded Home Minister's Medal for Excellence

Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Police headquarters on Tuesday announced through an official press note that four police officials from Himachal Pradesh have been awarded the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training for the year 2021.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 21:22 IST
Himachal Pradesh Police logo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The four police officials are Ramesh Chander Chhajta, IPS, SP (others), Sub-Inspector Sat Pal (Indoor), Assistant Sub Inspector Krishan Chand (Outdoor) and Head Constable Kultar Singh (Outdoor).

They all belonged to the Himachal Pradesh Police Training College Daroh, District Kangra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

