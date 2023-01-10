Left Menu

Odisha: BSF Jawan tries to shoot himself, injures another officer

While the officer was trying to shoot himself, another guard saved him by getting hold of the rifle.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan got injured after another officer tried to shoot himself, BSF informed in a statement on Tuesday. "In an unfortunate incident, one of the officers deployed in District Malkangiri, Odisha for ANO duties tried to shoot himself," the statement read.

While the officer was trying to shoot himself, another guard saved him by getting hold of the rifle. However, in the process, a fired round accidentally hit a BSF Jawan, who was working nearby in the camp. The injured officer was administered first aid and immediately evacuated to District Headquarters Hospital, Malkangiri, and is out of danger now, BSF said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

