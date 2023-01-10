Left Menu

Railways issues clarification on fake recruitment notification for 19,800 RPF constable post

Debunking a fake message of recruitment of 19,800 posts of Constable being circulated on social media and newspapers, Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Tuesday clarified that Railways has not issued any job notification.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:18 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
"A fictitious message is being circulated on social media and newspapers regarding recruitment for 19,800 posts of Constable in Railway Protection Force (RPF). It is hereby informed that no such notification has been issued by RPF or the Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media," said the Railways notification.

"It is to reiterate that the news is fake and should be ignored by all," added Railways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

