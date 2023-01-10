Left Menu

J-K: L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Mega Fruit Plant Nursery in Chak Roi, R S Pura

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said earlier there were smells of bombs in this area now there will be a smell of flowers after inaugurating Mega Fruit Plant Nursery in Jammu's Chak Roi area of R S Pura.

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:31 IST
J-K: L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Mega Fruit Plant Nursery in Chak Roi, R S Pura
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said earlier there were smells of bombs in this area now there will be a smell of flowers after inaugurating Mega Fruit Plant Nursery in Jammu's Chak Roi area of R S Pura. "Earlier there were smells of Bombs in this area now there will be a smell of flowers," L-G Manoj Sinha said.

After the inauguration, L-G Manoj Sinha said, "The Nursery will provide the best technologies as well as true-to-type quality planting material that will reshape the horticulture sector in the area". Sinha further said this decade in the agriculture and horticulture sector belongs to J&K UT.

"The policies through a holistic development plan have laid the foundations for a sea change in J&K's economic growth," Sinha said. "The effort is to make sub-tropical fruit cultivation a multi-faceted business by increasing the efficiency of orchards with the help of various interventions like setting up new nurseries and plant material testing labs," Sinha said.

"Our endeavour is also to convert farm's & orchard's potential into farmer power and transform all the districts of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions into a hub of export with the cultivation of niche crops and value addition of special products," Sinha added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023