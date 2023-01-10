Delhi: CISF constable shoots himself in washroom, dies

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable died by shooting himself inside the washroom on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 1545 hours, where the constable killed himself inside the washroom of level 2.

The deceased constable was deployed in the 'B' shift duty at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Delhi Airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)