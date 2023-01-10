BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Lays Off More Employees As It Fights To Survive - CNBC
Jan 10 (Reuters) -
* BED BATH & BEYOND LAYS OFF MORE EMPLOYEES AS IT FIGHTS TO SURVIVE - CNBC
* BED BATH & BEYOND CEO SUE GOVE SAID THE COMPANY IS REDUCING ITS WORKFORCE “ACROSS OUR CORPORATE, SUPPLY CHAIN AND STORE PORTFOLIO" - CNBC Source text: https://cnb.cx/3GWV0bj Further company coverage:
