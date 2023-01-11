PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Ambulance workers to strike as tensions with ministers flare - Thousands of small UK companies 'at risk' due to cut in energy subsidies

- Amazon plans closure of three UK warehouses as it cuts costs - Scottish government lays out 'fastest possible' move away from oil and gas

Overview - Thousands of UK ambulance workers, including paramedics and call handlers, will walk out on strike again on Wednesday after tensions between ministers and trade unions flared over the risk to patients

- Almost one in four of the UK's small companies could be forced to close, downsize or restructure their operations after the government slashed subsidies for companies' energy bills, a business lobby group warned on Tuesday - Amazon.com Inc plans to shut three warehouses in Britain in a move that will impact 1,200 jobs, but workers will be given the chance to transfer to other units, the online retail giant said on Tuesday.

- The Scottish government has proposed making the "fastest possible" transition away from oil and gas production, laying out an energy strategy that prioritises an accelerated shift to increased wind and hydrogen development. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

