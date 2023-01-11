Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 06:16 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 06:16 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Ambulance workers to strike as tensions with ministers flare - Thousands of small UK companies 'at risk' due to cut in energy subsidies

- Amazon plans closure of three UK warehouses as it cuts costs - Scottish government lays out 'fastest possible' move away from oil and gas

Overview - Thousands of UK ambulance workers, including paramedics and call handlers, will walk out on strike again on Wednesday after tensions between ministers and trade unions flared over the risk to patients

- Almost one in four of the UK's small companies could be forced to close, downsize or restructure their operations after the government slashed subsidies for companies' energy bills, a business lobby group warned on Tuesday - Amazon.com Inc plans to shut three warehouses in Britain in a move that will impact 1,200 jobs, but workers will be given the chance to transfer to other units, the online retail giant said on Tuesday.

- The Scottish government has proposed making the "fastest possible" transition away from oil and gas production, laying out an energy strategy that prioritises an accelerated shift to increased wind and hydrogen development. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
2
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global
4
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023